/'Hungry all the time': USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln crews report food shortages amid supply delays amid deployment in Middle East

Concerns are rising about food shortages aboard US warships deployed in the Middle East, as service members report limited portions and declining meal quality. Dan F, whose daughter is a Marine stationed on the USS Tripoli, said he was alarmed after seeing a photo of her meal. “A lunch tray, two-thirds empty, carried one small scoop of shredded meat and a single folded tortilla,” he was quoted as saying to USA Today. Another image from the USS Abraham Lincoln showed “a small handful of boiled carrots, a dry meat patty and a gray slab of processed meat.”

Families say troops have started rationing food as supplies tighten. Dan’s daughter told him that fresh produce is no longer available and provisions are running low. “We have the strongest military in the world. You shouldn’t be running out of food,” he said. “The one thing we had over our adversaries [was] we fed our people.” A sailor aboard the Tripoli shared similar concerns, explaining that crew members are eating irregularly and dividing portions among themselves. “Eat when they can,” and “Supplies are going to get really low… morale is going to be at an all-time low,” he wrote in a message home.

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Attempts by families to send food and basic supplies have been disrupted by a suspension of military mail services. The US Postal Service has paused deliveries to 27 military ZIP codes in the region, citing “airspace closures and other logistical impacts from the ongoing conflict,” according to Army spokesperson Maj. Travis Shaw. The suspension remains “in effect until further notice.”

Packages already shipped, including snacks, hygiene products, and essentials, are currently delayed. “No military mailings are being returned to the sender… they are held until they can be delivered,” USPS spokesperson David Coleman said.

Communities across the United States have mobilized to support deployed troops, but many care packages have yet to arrive. “The food is tasteless, and there’s not nearly enough, and they’re hungry all the time,” said Karen Erskine-Valentine, a West Virginia pastor assisting sailors’ families. “That kind of breaks your heart.” With no clear timeline for restoring mail delivery and deployments continuing at sea, families say uncertainty is deepening over both food supplies and the well-being of their loved ones.