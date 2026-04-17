/'Act nicely': Trump hopes Hezbollah keeps peace as Israel-Lebanon ceasefire goes into effect

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 16) said he hopes militant group Hezbollah will maintain restraint during the newly agreed 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel. Speaking shortly after the truce was announced, Trump urged calm and emphasized the importance of the moment. "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he arrived for a speech in Las Vegas. “It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!” The ceasefire comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with the US pushing for de-escalation and a longer-term agreement between the two sides.

Gunfire was heard across Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, as the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect, likely spontaneous celebrations, though this could not be independently confirmed. The broader Middle East conflict began on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran. Tensions escalated further when Hezbollah entered the conflict on March 2 by firing rockets into Israel, drawing Lebanon into the war.

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Since then, Israeli military operations in Lebanon have reportedly killed more than 2,000 people and displaced over one million residents. Israeli ground forces have also advanced into the southern parts of the country. Even as the ceasefire began, Israel’s military said it had carried out strikes on more than 380 targets linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and remained on “high alert” for any escalation.

US President Donald Trump said the agreement to pause hostilities followed direct communication with leaders from both sides. "These two Leaders have agreed that to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST," or 2100 GMT, Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He later added that he expects Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit the White House soon, possibly “over the next four or five days.”