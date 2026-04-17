/Trump rips Joe Kent and Tucker Carlson in explosive Truth Social post, calls ex-counterterrorism chief 'sleazebag'

President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on several conservative media figures and former allies in a Truth Social post on Thursday (April 16), escalating tensions within the right-wing political ecosystem. Among those targeted was Joe Kent, the Trump administration’s former counterterrorism chief, who resigned in March and later criticised the Iran war. “He was really a SLEAZEBAG, and some would say, on top of it all, A LEAKER!” Trump wrote. “I don’t know whether or not that was true, but next time, NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! Kent is a LOSER, just like Tucker [Carlson], Candace [Owens], Megyn [Kelly], and the rest of them are LOSERS.”

Trump had made similar remarks in a previous post, accusing critics of supporting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and questioning their judgment. “They think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon, because they have one thing in common, Low IQs.”

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In Thursday’s post, Trump also revisited his decision to appoint Kent to a senior counterterrorism role, saying it was partly motivated by personal sympathy. He said he met Kent during a dignified transfer ceremony in Delaware when the remains of Kent’s wife, killed in an ISIS attack in Syria, were returned to the United States.

“While I didn’t know him other than our brief Dover encounter, but feeling sorry for him after the two Election losses, I told my people, ‘Hire him for the White House. Give him a job, make him feel good, he lost his wife and two Elections,’” Trump wrote. “They did so and, while I rarely saw him, I certainly didn’t expect disloyalty, but that’s what I got.”