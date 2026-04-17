/'Mockery to our court system': US judge extends Trump White House Ballroom ban but allows underground bunker work

A US federal judge on Thursday (April 16) extended an order blocking construction of President Donald Trump’s proposed White House ballroom, while allowing work to continue on a planned underground bunker facility. Trump strongly criticized the ruling, calling District Judge Richard Leon “highly political” and “out of control” on his Truth Social platform. “This is a mockery to our Court System!” Trump said. “The Ballroom is deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project.”

Judge Leon had previously halted Trump’s $400 million ballroom project, ruling that congressional approval is required. The project has already included the demolition of part of the historic East Wing of the White House. In Thursday’s revised order, Leon extended the ban on any above-ground construction of the ballroom on the East Wing site, which once housed the offices of the First Lady. However, he permitted limited underground work to continue.

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“Below-ground construction may proceed, including the construction of any 'top-secret excavations, bunkers, bomb shelters, protective partitioning, military installations, and hospital and medical facilities,'” the judge said. He added that work can continue as long as it does not pre-determine the final design above ground. “National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity,” he said. The judge, appointed by former President George W. Bush, delayed enforcement of the order for one week to allow time for appeal.

In his earlier ruling, Leon stressed that the president is a “steward” of the White House. “He is not, however, the owner!” he said. Trump has repeatedly promoted the ballroom as a key feature of his second term, saying it is necessary for hosting major state and diplomatic events. He argues it would improve security for large gatherings.

Blocking the project, Trump said, would create risks for future administrations, “means that no future President, living in the White House without this Ballroom, can ever be Safe and Secure at Events, Future Inaugurations, or Global Summits,” Trump said. Trump has said the project will be funded through private donations, not taxpayer money, and is estimated to cost over $400 million.