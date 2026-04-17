/Who is Erica Schwartz? Trump's pick for new CDC Director amid leadership turmoil

President Donald Trump on Thursday (April 16) nominated Erica Schwartz as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ending a months-long search to fill leadership at the embattled public health agency. Schwartz will require Senate confirmation before taking office. Her appointment comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues overseeing major policy shifts at the CDC, including changes to childhood vaccine recommendations.

Who is Erica Schwartz?

Schwartz previously served as deputy surgeon general during Trump’s first term and played a key role in the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She spent more than two decades in uniform, rising to rear admiral and serving as chief medical officer of the US Coast Guard. The leadership transition follows a period of instability at the CDC. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya had been acting director, but his interim term expired under federal law. The Vacancies Act limits acting officials to 210 days without Senate confirmation.

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That timeline followed the firing of the most recent confirmed CDC director, Dr. Susan Monarez, who served for less than a month during Trump’s second term. In congressional testimony, Monarez said she was removed after refusing to approve vaccine recommendations she believed lacked scientific backing. Meanwhile, Trump also announced additional CDC leadership picks on Thursday, naming Sean Slovenski as deputy CDC director and chief operating officer, and Jennifer Shuford as deputy CDC director and chief medical officer.

Shuford previously led Texas’s public health response during a major measles outbreak, later crediting vaccination and testing efforts for containing it. The CDC has faced significant turbulence in recent months, including leadership turnover, internal morale issues, staff exits, and ongoing disputes over vaccine policy. The agency also experienced heightened security concerns following a gunman’s attack on its Atlanta headquarters on August 8 last year.