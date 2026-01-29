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'No nuclear weapon': Trump says Iran deal is near, talks 'over the weekend'

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Apr 17, 2026, 01:25 IST | Updated: Apr 17, 2026, 01:25 IST
'No nuclear weapon': Trump says Iran deal is near, talks 'over the weekend'

US President Donald Trump speaking to the reporters on Thursday Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US president Trump says Iran deal is close, insists ‘no nuclear weapon’ will be allowed, and says next talks could happen ‘over the weekend’

President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran could be reached soon, stressing that Tehran must not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. “Iran wants to make a deal, and we’re dealing very nicely with them. We’ve got to have no nuclear weapon … that’s a big factor. And they’re willing to do things today that they weren’t willing to do two months ago,” the president said while taking questions at the White House on Thursday (April 16).

Trump expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations, adding, “It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal. It’s going to be a deal with no nuclear weapons.” He repeatedly insisted that Iran had agreed to the central condition of the talks. He also claimed Tehran has agreed to return nuclear material linked to its underground facilities.

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The president said, “Iran agreed to give us back the nuclear dust that’s way underground because of the attack we made with the B2 bombers,” likely referring to enriched uranium. “So, we have a lot of agreement with Iran.” Trump also suggested that the next round of in-person negotiations could take place soon.

Asked about timing, he said talks would “probably” happen over the weekend. Addressing questions about long-term limits on uranium enrichment, Trump said, “We have a statement, very powerful statement that they will not have, beyond 20 years, that they will not have nuclear weapons … there’s no 20-year limit.”

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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