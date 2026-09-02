/Who was Erin Piacenti? Bank of America's vice-president killed in New York's Times Square stabbing

Erin Piacenti, a New Jersey resident and lawyer, was fatally stabbed on Monday afternoon in one of Manhattan’s busiest areas near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue. Police said Piacenti was one of two people attacked in what investigators described as a random and unprovoked stabbing. The second victim, a 68-year-old man, survived the attack and was taken to a hospital for further treatment. "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague," the bank said in a statement issued.

Who was Erin Piacenti?

Piacenti worked as a vice-president at Bank of America in its global corporate and investment banking division. She had been with the company for around 18 months and was part of its Business Selection and Conflicts unit, according to reports. She was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Fordham Law School, where she earned her law degree in 2021. Her husband, Frank Piacenti, also graduated from Fordham Law in the same year.

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According to reports, the couple had recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary and had purchased a home in Chester, New Jersey. Bank of America expressed shock and sadness following Piacenti’s death and said it was cooperating with authorities as they investigated the attack.

What happened in Times Square?

The stabbing happened at approximately 4:24 pm on Monday, August 31, as Times Square was crowded with tourists and commuters. Police identified the suspect as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros of Queens. Investigators said Cisneros was carrying two large knives inside a shopping bag and attacked the two victims within a short period.

Piacenti was taken to Bellevue Hospital after the stabbing but later died from her injuries. Police subsequently confronted Cisneros near the scene. Officers repeatedly ordered her to drop the knives and attempted to stop her with a Taser, according to police. Investigators said Cisneros continued moving toward officers while armed, prompting police to open fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.