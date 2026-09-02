How much did Steve Jobs get paid from Apple?

Steve Jobs is remembered as one of the most influential figures in technology. But there is one unusual detail about his time at Apple that still attracts attention: his salary was just $1 a year.

After returning to Apple in 1997, Jobs received a $1 annual salary as the company’s interim CEO and continued on that salary after becoming permanent CEO. Apple confirmed the arrangement in its filings.

So, did Jobs really get paid only $1 by Apple?

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Not exactly. Steve Jobs’ famous $1 salary

Jobs’ $1 salary was real. Apple said he had received that salary every year since returning to the company in 1997. In fiscal 2010, for example, his reported salary was again just $1. He received no new stock or option award that year.

The strategy was closely linked to his ownership of Apple shares. Apple said Jobs’ stock ownership aligned his interests with shareholders. By 2010, Jobs owned about 5.5 million Apple shares. He had not sold shares since returning to the company in 1997.

Apple gave Jobs a huge stock award

The biggest part of Jobs’ Apple compensation came through equity. In 2003, Jobs voluntarily cancelled 27.5 million stock options and received 5 million restricted shares instead. The award was valued at about $74.75 million at the time.

Those shares later increased to 10 million after Apple’s stock split and vested fully in 2006. Apple’s stock had risen sharply during that period, making the award enormously valuable.

He also received a $90 million private jet

According to reports Jobs’ compensation history included another extraordinary perk. In 1999, Apple awarded him a Gulfstream V aircraft for his service as interim CEO. Apple said the aircraft was worth about $90 million.