/John Cena’s Crown Jewel classic against AJ Styles leaves WWE veteran stunned, pens heartfelt note

‘The Greatest of All Time’ John Cena delivered yet another classic in his last dance with long-time in-ring foe AJ Styles in the recently concluded WWE PLE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Cena, who has just four dates left in his farewell tour, won everyone’s heart Down Under and even that of a WWE veteran, who took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the two superstars for pulling off an all-timer. That WWE great was none other than The Undertaker.

After taking one of the most painful beatings against Brock Lesnar in his last outing, Cena needed a match against AJ Styles to gain momentum heading into his swansong. On Saturday (Oct 11) in Perth, Cena and Styles gave everything in the ring, leaving the jam-packed arena stunned, while also receiving a standing ovation from the backroom staff.



For those who missed out, both used several other WWE stars’ trademark moves, dazzling the fans in attendance. Cena was the one who used most of those moves on Styles, including Randy Orton’s RKO, late Bray Wyatt’s Sister Abigail and Chris Jericho’s Walls of Jericho. Cena also used two moves by the Undertaker – the famous Chokeslam and his deadly Tombstone Piledriver.

However, he delivered his signature finisher – an Attitude Adjustment on Styles to pick up a win. The creative booked this match perfectly, without anyone’s interference, cheating or surprise heel turns, as predicted on social media. The fans’ reaction to this match proved what a banger it was, and that the fans shall remember this forever.

Undertaker’s message

This match caught The Undertaker’s attention too, who took to his X handle to thank Cena and Styles for entertaining the fans to the fullest. In his heartfelt note, he wrote,



"Thank you @JohnCena and thank you AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling.



"The #WWEUniverse said it...but that was AWESOME!"

Meanwhile, Cena and Styles will return to separate storylines going forward.

