/'I came from a village…'Kangana Ranaut compares her journey with 'convent-educated' Shah Rukh Khan

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. Recently, she compared her journey into the film industry to Shah Rukh Khan’s. One commonality that both actors share is that they entered the industry from scratch, with no internal connections.

Khan came from Delhi, and Kangana came from Himachal Pradesh. They both had their fair share of struggles, but as per Kangana, her journey is tougher.

Kangana is known for her tough words and for hitting out at celebrities without any fear. Recently, she talked about her journey, drawing parallels to Khan.

“Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream.''

Comparing her journey with Khan, who comes from Delhi and has seen his fair share of struggles, Kangana said,''You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated. I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of – Bhamla,”

“Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it’s because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too,” she added.

Kangana Ranaut's journey to stardom



Ranaut is one of the finest Indian actresses, known for her prolific performances and versatility. But the actress’s journey was not an easy one. Hailing from Bhamla, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana ran away from home to become an actor.

She made her debut in the film industry at the age of 19 with Gangster and went on to give several critically acclaimed performances. Some of her notable films include Queen, Manikarnika, Thalaivii, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, and others.