/Salman Khan takes a dig at AR Murgadoss after the filmmaker complains about the actor’s tardiness, blaming him for Sikandar’s BO failure

Bigg Boss 19’s weekend episode saw Salman Khan addressing the filmmaker AR Murgadoss’ allegations against him for arriving late to the sets of Sikandar. Murugadoss, in an earlier interview, had also blamed Khan of the film’s box office failure. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman took a sly dig at Murgadoss and pointed out how his latest film Madharaasi also failed at the box office despite the film’s lead actor showing up early on sets.

What Salman Khan said about AR Murgadoss

During Weekend Ka Vaar, comedian Ravi Gupta appeared as a guest on the show and asked Salman to name the movies he regrets doing. The actor named Suryavanshi (1992) and Nishchay (1992) but also defended his last release Sikandar, which largely received negative reviews and failed at the box office. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Salman said, “Nahi mein se koi nahi hai… log kehte hain Sikandar par main nahi manta, uska plot bahut acha tha (I don’t regret doing any film in the recent times. People do say it can be Sikandar, but I don’t believe that. The plot of the film was good).”

Salman then slammed the film’s director for his comments after the film failed at the box office and blamed Salman for coming late on set.

The actor said sarcastically, “Lekin kya hai na mein main set pe raat ke 9 baje pahuchta tha, toh usme gadbad ho gayi. Meri pasaliyan tooti thi, isne jo hamare director (AR Murugadoss) sahab hain unhone ye kaha. Lekin unki picture (Madharaasi) abhi ek release hui hai jisme actor 6 baje pahuchta tha (I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said but my rib was broken. Recently, another picture of his was released, and the actor of the film used to reach the set by 6).”

Salman also blamed the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala for not taking accountability for the film’s failure. “Toh pahle toh ye picture thi Murugadoss aur Sajid Nadiadwala ki. Uske baad Sajid pehle kalti, Murugadoss wapas se hat gaya wahan se seedha South mein picture ki (Initially the film belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but later Sajid escaped. Then, Murugadoss also left and made a film in South),” he said.

Salman also took a dig at the dismal box office performance of Murgadoss’ recent film Madharaasi and said, “Madharaasi karke picture unhone direct ki hai jo ki release hui, bahut badi film hai aur utni hi badi….(smiles), Sikandar se badi blockbuster (He has directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big film and an even bigger blockbuster than Sikandar).”

What did AR Murgadoss say about Salman Khan?

Months after Sikander released, Murugadoss had complained in an interview about Salman arriving late on set and how it affected his filmmaking. He said, “It’s not easy to shoot with a star. Even day scenes, we have to shoot at night because he turns up on set only by 8 PM. We are used to shooting right from early mornings, but that’s not how things work there,” adding, “If there were four kids in a scene, we would have to shoot with them at 2 AM, even if it’s the shot of them returning from school! They would become tired by that time and usually dozed off.”

WION's review of Sikandar

In her review of the film, WION’s Shomini Sen wrote that Salman Khan’s film lacked the ‘sheen’. “The first half of the film takes too long to establish the plot as Sikandar meanders around Mumbai city looking for the people who have his wife's organs. You almost think it's a story of repentance, but in the second half, when the action begins, the film starts becoming incoherent. By the time the film reaches its climax- with all the key characters gathering in one place- the film has completely lost its plot,” wrote Sen. Read full review of the film here

Salman on a tiff with Arijit Singh

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan also addressed his tiff with singer Arijit Singh. The actor admitted the tiff occurred due to a misunderstanding on his side. Calling Arjit a ‘good friend’ Salman shared they had resolved their issues, with Arijit singing for him in Tiger 3.