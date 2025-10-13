/Salman Khan's ex Sangeeta Bijlani applies for gun licence: ‘I feel unsafe for the first time’

Nearly three months after a shocking break-in at her farmhouse near the Pavana Dam in Pune district, veteran actor and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani has revealed she no longer feels safe in her own home. The 65-year-old star has now applied for a firearm licence, citing growing safety concerns after the July robbery and vandalism that left her property in ruins.

The burglary, discovered on July 18, 2025, occurred while the farmhouse in Tikona Peth had been vacant for four months. According to the Lonavla Rural Police, unidentified intruders broke open the rear entrance, destroyed CCTV cameras, and vandalised household items, including a refrigerator, television sets, and furniture. The burglars also stole ₹50,000 in cash and a TV worth ₹7,000.

Bijlani described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and “traumatic,” revealing that obscene graffiti and vulgar drawings had been scrawled across the walls. “There was theft and housebreaking. It was scary. Luckily, I wasn’t there. Obscene things were written on the walls, it was horrifying,” she told PTI.

Actor meets Police, demands faster investigation

During her recent visit to Pune, the actor met Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill to review the slow progress of the investigation. “I’ve lived in Pavana for twenty years, but for the first time, I don’t feel safe anymore,” she said. “I met SP Gill and requested him to expedite the probe. He assured me that the police will go to the bottom of the case.”

An FIR has been registered at the Lonavla Rural Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and authorities have confirmed that the suspects are still at large.

‘As a woman, I feel the need to protect myself’

The traumatic experience has pushed Bijlani to take an unprecedented step. “In the wake of this incident, I have sought a firearm licence from the Pune rural police. As a woman, if I go alone to my farmhouse, I feel some protection is necessary,” she said. “This is the first time in my life that I am feeling insecure and a little afraid.”

The actor also highlighted how the incident has shaken the sense of safety among other residents in the Pavana area. “There are many senior citizens and families living here. Everyone is worried. Safety has become a serious concern for the community,” she added.

A peaceful retreat turned nightmare

For over three decades, Bijlani’s farmhouse near Pavana Dam had been her peaceful getaway from Mumbai’s bustle. But the July break-in has changed that perception. “I was frightened to see the damage when I returned. The main door was smashed, items were scattered, and the walls were defaced with obscene drawings. It looked like an act of deliberate destruction,” she recalled.

About Sangeeta Bijlani

Sangeeta Bijlani began her career as a model at 16 and went on to win the Miss India Universe title in 1980, representing India at the Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, where she won the Best National Costume Award. She made her Bollywood debut with Qatil (1988) and gained fame with films like Tridev, Jurm, Hathyar, and Yodha. Her last screen appearance was in the 1996 action film Nirbhay.

Hope for justice