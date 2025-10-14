/Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional note as family wins 3 Filmfare Awards in a single night

It was triple celebrations at the Bachchan household over the week as three members of the family received the prestigious Filmfare award on Saturday night. At the 70th Filmfare Awards, Amitabh Bachchan and his family received the prestigious black lady award. A day later, Big B took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate the three wins.

Who won what at the Filmfare Awards?

The 70th Filmfare Awards awarded cinema icons on Saturday night. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya won awards for their contribution to cinema. Meanwhile, their son, actor Abhishek Bachchan won the Best Actor (Critics' Choice) for his powerful performance in I Want To Talk.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Abhishek also performed at the event in honour of giving tribute to his dad, Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional note

On October 13th, Big B tweeted about the family winning 3 Filmfare Awards in 1 day. The clip he has posted has an emotional voice message to it, in which Bachchan has said, “One family, three members in the same profession, three awards on the same day. 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya. Best Actor 2025 for Abhishek, and mine for the 70-year celebration. Jaya, Abhishek, and I feel deep gratitude toward the public. Many, many thanks.”

To this, his fans have praised him with lots of love and have flooded his comment section. One wrote, “ Being actor and also being a humbled human being is a great treasure of yours, which is blessed with great honours everywhere.”





In continuation with this, someone has commented, "acche logon ke sath accha he hota hai. Congratulations Amit ji , Jaya ji & Abhishek.

Another said, “Many many congratulations to the Bachchan Parivaar for these wonderful awards...your all contribution to the Hindi will be remembered forever and with this charm you all are making your fans more crazy love you sir.”