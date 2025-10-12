/Filmfare Awards 2025: Laapataa Ladies makes history, Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress; full winners list inside

The 70th Filmfare Awards 2025 unfolded in grand style on Saturday, October 11, at the EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake in Ahmedabad, celebrating the finest of Hindi cinema from 2024. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar, and television personality Maniesh Paul, the star-studded evening was a perfect blend of glamour, nostalgia, and entertainment.

The night truly belonged to Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which clinched a record-tying 13 awards, including Best Film and Best Director. The film’s strong narrative, stellar performances, and soulful music resonated with both critics and audiences, making it the evening’s biggest winner.

Major acting awards

Best Actor (Male) was shared by Abhishek Bachchan for I Want To Talk and Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, recognizing their remarkable performances. Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her powerful role in Jigra, while critics honoured Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth) and Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies) with the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Actor and Actress, respectively.

Supporting roles also shone brightly, with Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam taking home the awards for Best Supporting Actor Male and Female for Laapataa Ladies.

New talent recognized

Newcomers made a strong impression this year. Nitanshi Goel won Best Female Debut for her performance in Laapataa Ladies, while Lakshya earned Best Male Debut for Kill. Rising directors Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express) and Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370) were awarded Best Debut Director.

Music and technical awards

Music was another highlight, with Ram Sampath winning Best Music Album and Best Background Score for Laapataa Ladies. Prashant Pandey was honored for Best Lyrics for Sajni from the same film, while playback singers Arijit Singh (Sajni, Laapataa Ladies) and Madhubanti Bagchi (Aaj Ki Raat, Stree 2) secured the vocal awards.

Technical brilliance was celebrated across categories

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba)

Best VFX: ReDefine (Munjya)

Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)

Best Costume: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)

Lifetime and special honours

The event also paid tribute to Bollywood legends. Zeenat Aman received the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside a posthumous honour for filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Iconic contributions of Nutan, Meena Kumari, and Dilip Kumar were celebrated with the Cine Icon Award, alongside tributes to Jaya Bachchan, Sridevi, and Kajol.

Memorable performances

The evening dazzled with high-voltage performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, and Ananya Panday. Fans were treated to nostalgic recreations of classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, making it a night to remember.

