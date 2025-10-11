The carpets have rolled out for the 70th Filmfare Awards, and stars have started stepping out. On Saturday night, the city of Ahmedabad lit up when the Bollywood top stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Jaya Bachchan, walked out in glamorous attire. This year, Khan, the king of millions of hearts, has taken up the hosting duties with director and producer Karan Johar.

Shah Rukh Khan at Filmfare red carpet



On Saturday (Oct 11), SRK walked on the red carpet with king vibes in a black suave look. For the award night, the Pathaan actor wore a black suit with an asymmetric black jacket with white detailing on the edge, which accentuated his all-black look.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He paired the look with tailored trousers and matching shoes. He accessorised his look with a black watch, and his salt-and-pepper hairstyle amped up the look. Walking on the red carpet, he posed for the paparazzi with a huge smile and blew kisses.