/Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his birthday with fans outside his residence | Watch

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor and one of the most revered figures in Indian cinema, turned 83 today, Oct 11. Following his annual tradition, the megastar celebrated his special day by meeting and greeting his fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa.

Every year, on his birthday, a sea of fans from across have gathered outside his house, hoping to catch a single glimpse. Honouring his fans, Bachchan stepped out on the gates of his home on Saturday evening.

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans

Dressed in a yellow and orange casual jacket with Lion King print over a white kurta pyjama, the Sholay actor waved and expressed gratitude with folded hands. Fans shouted his name while displaying posters and banners for their favourite star. Other fans brought gifts for the actor as well.

Several videos of Bachchan have gone viral across social media.

On Sundays, Bachchan has a tradition of greeting fans. When once asked about why he appears barefoot, the actor shared a reason that fills one's heart with immense respect for him. Taking to Instagram, he shared a post with a caption, ''who goes out to meet fans bare feet’ ? I tell them : ‘I do .. you go to the temple bare feet .. my well wishers on Sunday are my temple’ !! ‘You got a problem with that !!!’ (sic).”

On the special day, several celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar, Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Kajol, Shatrughan Sinha, and others sent wishes for the actor.

Bachchan is more than just an actor; he is an emotion, an inspiration, and a cultural icon for generations. With his prolific performances, deep voice, and remarkable versatility, he continues to captivate millions of fans.