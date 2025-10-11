/55 legal cases and ₹90 crore debt: How did Amitabh Bachchan rebuild his life?

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 83 today, continues to be the symbol of timeless talent, discipline, and resilience. From dominating the silver screen for over five decades to hosting television’s most loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), Big B’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. But behind the glitz and glamour lies a lesser-known chapter of his life, one marked by financial ruin, personal despair, and an inspiring comeback that defines true perseverance.

When the megastar went bankrupt

In the mid-1990s, Amitabh Bachchan, already a national icon, ventured into business with his dream project, Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL). The company aimed to revolutionize Indian entertainment by producing films and managing events. However, the ambitious venture soon turned disastrous.

ABCL suffered massive losses, leading to bankruptcy. The superstar, who once ruled the box office, suddenly found himself burdened with a ₹90 crore debt, 55 legal cases, and creditors knocking at his door. His personal assets, including his bungalow Prateeksha, were attached by banks. “Everything I owned was gone, my bank balance was zero, my company had failed, and there were creditors outside every day. It was humiliating,” Bachchan once recalled in an interview with journalist Vir Sanghvi.

The crisis was not just financial but deeply emotional. Offers from the film industry had dried up, and the same people who once sought his presence began avoiding him. “When one aspect of your life goes wrong, everything else follows. People stop believing in you,” he said.

When Dhirubhai Ambani stepped in

During this dark phase, a glimmer of hope came from an unexpected source, industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. On learning about Bachchan’s troubles, Ambani instructed his son Anil Ambani, to offer financial help. The amount was enough to clear all his debts, but Bachchan politely refused. “Dhirubhai told Anil, ‘He’s going through a bad time, give him some money.’ I was deeply moved by his generosity, but I couldn’t bring myself to accept it,” Bachchan once shared in an interview with Brut India.

Years later, at a gathering hosted by Dhirubhai, the business tycoon publicly praised the actor, saying, “Yeh ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, I respect him for that.” Those words, Bachchan said, were worth more than any amount of money.

The turning point

With no money, no films, and no hope, Bachchan decided to return to his roots: acting. “I sat one day and asked myself, ‘What can you do?’ The answer was simple, ‘You are an actor, go back to acting,’” he once said.

Swallowing his pride, Bachchan approached his friend, filmmaker Yash Chopra, and asked for work. Yashji offered him the role of Narayan Shankar in Mohabbatein (2000), opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s success marked the beginning of his second innings in Bollywood.

The game-changer: Kaun Banega Crorepati

Around the same time, Amitabh Bachchan was offered to host the Indian adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire - Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Initially hesitant, as television was then considered a “downgrade” for film stars, Bachchan saw it as an opportunity to connect with the audience again.

When KBC debuted in 2000, it became an instant phenomenon. Bachchan’s warmth, intelligence, and humility as the host made him a household favourite once again. The show not only revived his career but also helped him repay his debts. “KBC gave me a second life. It was my lifeline,” he once admitted.

Over two decades later, the show remains one of India’s most-watched programs, and for Amitabh Bachchan, it holds a deeply personal place. A family member once said, “For him, the contestants are like an extended family. When KBC goes off-air, he becomes restless, it’s his heartbeat.”

From debt to dignity

Amitabh Bachchan’s rise from near bankruptcy to becoming one of India’s richest and most respected stars is the stuff of legend. Today, with an estimated net worth exceeding ₹1,630 crore, he owns multiple properties, luxury cars, and production ventures. His journey is a living reminder that failure does not define success, resilience does.

The legacy continues

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan shows no signs of slowing down. From KBC 15 to upcoming films like Section 84 and Kalki 2898 AD, he continues to inspire millions with his discipline and passion for cinema.