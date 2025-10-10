/Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: How rich is he?

The veteran star has an approximate net worth of Rs. 1,630 crore. His hardworking career is the main stream that has proved his wealth and the love he has achieved over so many years. The actor also takes initiatives in investing in real estate, like his iconic Mumbai residence, Pratiksha, which has followed him as one of Bollywood's wealthiest stars. Participating in numerous brand endorsements and partnerships has made him the most influential senior actors.