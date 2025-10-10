/Amitabh Bachchan Net Worth: How rich is he?

Amitabh Bachchan, known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, has earned immense popularity over the years performing in unforgettable films that have left an impact. The actor is one of the wealthiest celebrities across the industry. Let's dive more into the details.
From Zanjeer to Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan has definitely upgraded his game and showcased one of the unexpected characters in movies. The celeb has received immense love, which has positioned Bachchan as the wealthiest actor. Check all the sources mentioned below that will reveal the net worth of Amitabh Bachchan.
The global icon, Amitabh, has earned multiple accolades and awards, including National awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, which was awarded to him in 2019 for his legacy and excellence in Indian cinema. Despite working in over 150 to 200 films, the actor has maintained his aura, which has acclaimed him as one of the most influential actors in Bollywood.
The veteran star has an approximate net worth of Rs. 1,630 crore. His hardworking career is the main stream that has proved his wealth and the love he has achieved over so many years. The actor also takes initiatives in investing in real estate, like his iconic Mumbai residence, Pratiksha, which has followed him as one of Bollywood's wealthiest stars. Participating in numerous brand endorsements and partnerships has made him the most influential senior actors.
The other source of the megastar is KBC, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor has been hosting the show for over years now, which has become another source of his net worth and made him the highest-paid television host in India.
From Saat Hindustani to Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has expanded his career spanning decades and over 200 films. In his recent movie, Amitabh portrays a prehistoric character who got positive reviews and has pushed the movie to its second part.