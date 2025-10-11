/Hardik Pandya’s birthday getaway with Mahieka Sharma confirms new chapter in love life

Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya appears to have quietly confirmed his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma, sending fans into a frenzy on social media. Ahead of his 32nd birthday on October 11, Hardik shared a series of Instagram stories featuring the 24-year-old model, just hours after the pair were spotted together at Mumbai airport.

Hardik Pandya's birthday celebration

In one Instagram story, Hardik and Mahieka were seen enjoying a serene moment on a beach, hinting at a private birthday getaway. Another monochrome picture from the same trip suggested a new chapter of happiness in the cricketer’s personal life. The posts also included heartwarming family moments with his son Agastya, mother, and grandmother, along with glimpses of a birthday cake, offering fans a peek into his intimate pre-birthday celebrations.

Hardik and Mahieka spotted together

The airport sightings earlier in the day had already sparked speculation. Hardik and Mahieka were photographed walking together in coordinated black outfits, with the cricketer courteously letting Mahieka step ahead while avoiding the camera flashes. The video quickly went viral, sparking speculation that the two were indeed more than just friends.

Rumours about Hardik and Mahieka’s relationship have been circulating for months, with fans noting subtle social media interactions and overlapping travel posts. However, these latest Instagram stories have added substantial weight to the speculation, with many fans calling it an “unofficial confirmation.”

Who is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a well-known face in the Indian fashion circuit, having walked for designers such as Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Anita Dongre. She has featured in major brand campaigns, including Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, and won the Model of the Year (New Age) award at the Indian Fashion Awards 2024. Despite her public career, Mahieka has largely kept her personal life private.

A new beginning for Hardik

For Hardik, this could be a fresh start after his 2024 separation from actress-model Natasa Stankovic, with whom he shares his son Agastya. Natasa recently shared glimpses of her life on Instagram, seemingly unaffected by the buzz surrounding Hardik and Mahieka’s rumoured romance, and received widespread support from fans.

While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially announced their relationship, the airport sighting and Instagram posts leave little doubt. Social media is now abuzz with excitement, speculation, and curiosity about the cricketer’s latest romance.