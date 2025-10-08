LOGIN
From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI ducks

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Oct 08, 2025, 20:15 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2025, 20:15 IST

From Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya, here is a look at five active Indian batters with most ODI ducks. The unfortunate list also features the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. 

1. Rohit Sharma – 16 times
1. Rohit Sharma – 16 times

Rohit Sharma, despite being one of India’s most prolific ODI run-scorers, has also recorded 16 ducks in his career, making him the active Indian batter with the most dismissals without scoring.

2. Virat Kohli – 16 times
2. Virat Kohli – 16 times

Virat Kohli, one of India’s greatest ODI batsmen, has also been dismissed for a duck 16 times in his career, making him one of the active Indian players with the most ODI ducks. These rare early dismissals stand in stark contrast to his remarkable consistency and record-breaking run tally, highlighting the occasional unpredictability of cricket.

3. Mohammed Shami – 6 times
3. Mohammed Shami – 6 times

Mohammed Shami, primarily known for his lethal pace bowling, has also batted in ODIs and holds the record of 6 ducks among active Indian players. While batting is not his primary role, these dismissals reflect the challenges lower-order batters face when trying to support the tail or accelerate the innings under pressure.

4. Ravindra Jadeja – 6 times
4. Ravindra Jadeja – 6 times

Ravindra Jadeja, one of India’s premier all-rounders, has been dismissed for a duck 6 times in One Day Internationals, placing him among the active Indian players with the most ODI ducks.

5. Hardik Pandya – 4 times
5. Hardik Pandya – 4 times

Hardik Pandya, India’s dynamic all-rounder, has been dismissed for a duck 4 times in One Day Internationals, making him one of the active Indian players with the most ODI ducks.

