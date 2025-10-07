/From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active Indian batters with most ODI runs on Australian soil

From Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja here is a list of five active Indian batters with most ODI runs on Australian soil. The list features the likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul ahead of the upcoming series Down Under.
Virat Kohli has been a formidable force on Australian soil, amassing an impressive 1,327 runs in just 29 innings. Known for his impeccable technique and relentless determination, Kohli has consistently troubled Australian bowlers across formats, often anchoring India’s innings under challenging conditions.
Rohit Sharma has been a key performer for India in Australia, scoring 1,328 runs in 30 innings, showcasing his ability to dominate even in challenging overseas conditions. Renowned for his elegant strokeplay and effortless timing, Rohit has repeatedly played match-defining innings, combining patience with aggression to counter Australia’s fast and bouncy pitches.
Ravindra Jadeja has made valuable contributions for India in Australia, scoring 331 runs in 21 innings. While primarily celebrated for his exceptional all-round abilities and world-class fielding, Jadeja has also shown resilience with the bat in challenging Australian conditions.
Hardik Pandya has made a striking impact in Australia, scoring 210 runs in just 3 innings, showcasing his explosive batting and ability to turn games around in a short span. Known for his power-hitting and fearless approach, Pandya has demonstrated the capacity to dominate even on fast and bouncy Australian pitches.
KL Rahul has had a modest run in Australia, scoring 93 runs in 3 innings. Known for his elegant batting and technical proficiency, Rahul has shown glimpses of his ability to handle challenging Australian conditions.