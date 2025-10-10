Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is grabbing attention once again for his rumoured relationship with Maheika Sharma after the duo was spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Though neither of them shared any posts or made any official comments about their relationship on social media, their first appearance together sparked rumours that this might be official.

Viral video of Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma

In the video shared by Viralbhayani, which is being widely circulated on social media, Hardik and Maheika arrived at the Mumbai airport in the former's car. The rumoured couple was seen twinning in black and proceeded towards the terminal.

Soon after the clip went viral, netizens took to social media to express their views. One user wrote, "Bro, choose loyalty, not looks." Another user wrote, "So he was the one, and all blamed her." "Where are the people who said rubbish about Natasha when she went with her stepbrother?" wrote the third user.

All about Mahieka Sharma

As per reports, the rumours of their romantic relationship sparked when a Reddit thread speculated that a selfie video featured a blurred male figure in the background, which looked like the Indian all-rounder.

According to her Instagram bio, Mahieka Sharma is an Indian fashion model. The recognitions and awards include IFA Model of the Year, GQ Best Dressed, India's Next Supermodel, and Elle Model of the Season. Reportedly, she had studied economics and finance before entering the showbiz world. She is also associated with several renowned brands that include Uniqlo and Tanishq, among others.