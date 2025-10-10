/Actor David Del Rio, best known for show Matlock fired over sexual assault allegations? Here's the truth

American actor David Del Rio, director and producer, who has been part of films that include Pitch Perfect and shows including Matlock and The Good Doctor, among others, has been reportedly fired over allegations of sexual assault. Let's delve into knowing more details about the case.

Sexual assault allegations against David Del Rio

According to reports, David Del Rio has made an abrupt exit from the hit CBS show Matlock. The sources suggest that the alleged incident happened on September 26, when he was accused of sexually assaulting his fellow Matlock colleague, Leah Lewis.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per reports, this incident triggered an immediate reaction from the makers of Matlock and CBS Studios. Post investigation of the incident, David Del Rio was immediately escorted out on the same day, and the assault was reported.

Leah Lewis breaks the silence amid sexual allegations against David

Fellow Matlock colleague Leah Lewis opened up about the incident by sharing a picture of herself and her mother on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, the caption read, “Mom is here. We're moving forward in love and length. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word: strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.”

All about Matlock

The Matlock series is all about brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

The legal drama premiered in 2024 and was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman and draws from the original Matlock TV series, which starred Andy Griffith, but with a gender-flipped lead character played by Kathy Bates. The show was renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2025.