/Actor David Del Rio, best known for show Matlock fired over sexual assault allegations? Here's the truth

American actor David Del Rio has reportedly been fired from the show Matlock amid sexual assault allegations. He has been part of several TV shows, including The Good Doctor, The Troop, Resident Advisors, and Geek Charming, among others.
American actor David Del Rio, director and producer, who has been part of films that include Pitch Perfect and shows including Matlock and The Good Doctor, among others, has been reportedly fired over allegations of sexual assault. Let's delve into knowing more details about the case.
According to reports, David Del Rio has made an abrupt exit from the hit CBS show Matlock. The sources suggest that the alleged incident happened on September 26, when he was accused of sexually assaulting his fellow Matlock colleague, Leah Lewis.
As per reports, this incident triggered an immediate reaction from the makers of Matlock and CBS Studios. Post investigation of the incident, David Del Rio was immediately escorted out on the same day, and the assault was reported.
Fellow Matlock colleague Leah Lewis opened up about the incident by sharing a picture of herself and her mother on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, the caption read, “Mom is here. We're moving forward in love and length. I'm in good hands. Thank you to everybody for any kind of support and care. Truly, we're moving forward in strength. Key word: strength. Please, let that be the takeaway.”
The Matlock series is all about brilliant septuagenarian Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanour and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.
The legal drama premiered in 2024 and was developed by Jennie Snyder Urman and draws from the original Matlock TV series, which starred Andy Griffith, but with a gender-flipped lead character played by Kathy Bates. The show was renewed for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere on October 12, 2025.
The show stars Kathy Bates, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, Skye P. Marshall, Sam Anderson, and Andrea Londo, among others.