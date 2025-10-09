/'Shah Rukh winning everywhere': UK PM Keir Starmer looks awestruck watching DDLJ song during his visit to Yash Raj Films studios

On Wednesday, Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio during his visit to Mumbai. During his visit, he met and interacted with Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshay Widhani at the studio, and even sat at an editing console to understand the technical aspects of filmmaking. Photos and videos of his visit have been circulated on social media since yesterday, and one video, shared by YRF on social media, shows Starmer watching a song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Starmer looked visibly impressed in the video.

UK PM is spellbound by DDLJ song

The video, shared by Yash Raj Films on their official Instagram handle, shows Keir Starmer sitting in a sound recording studio in front of the console as the iconic song ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam’ from DDLJ plays. At one point, Starmer remarks that the song is 30 years old and then continues watching it, awestruck.

The song was first released in 1995 and became a love anthem for an entire generation of Indian millennials. It was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar. The film was shot in parts of UK, France and Punjab.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film became a blockbuster which remains iconic three decades on. The success of the film catapulted both Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan to superstardom. The longest-running film in history still has one show daily at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.

As YRF shared Starmer’s video, fans were quick to flood the comment section with how Starmer must have been impressed by SRK’s charm. One pointed out, “Shah Rukh winning hearts everywhere.”

Keir Starmer's India visit

The British PM flew in from London earlier in the day, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security. According to a release from the British High Commission, the PM's visit to a key Bollywood production hub aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Starmer also announced that YRF would be shooting three films in England in 2026. The production house is also producing the English-language state musical adaptation of DDLJ, which is titled Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical.