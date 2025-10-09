/Top 5 highest-grossing films directed by SS Rajamouli- From Magadheera to Baahubali

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rajamouli introduced the world to Bahubali with and just like that, the entire world got obsessed with it. The first part of the movie revolves around Shivudu, a fearless and adventurous man, who falls in love with a girl named Avantika, a warrior from a rebel tribe who is tasked with rescuing Devasena, the princess of the Kuntala Kingdom.