/Top 5 highest-grossing films directed by SS Rajamouli- From Magadheera to Baahubali

SS Rajamouli, one of the popular Telugu filmmakers known for his grand and larger-than-life films that has earned him multiple awards and nominations, including an Academy Award. Here we have curated a list of his highest-grossing films.
SS Rajamouli is a renowned Telugu director recognised for his successful films. Re-releasing one of his highly grossed movies, Bahubali-The Epic, on October 31st. Before the film made it to the cinema, here is the list of his other highest-grossing movies on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix and ZEE5
The Oscar-winning movie features Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao revolves around the two courageous revolutionary fighters who decide to join hands with each other to fight against oppressive British colonial rule.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
A comedy thriller that revolves around the synopsis of a man named Nani, who falls in love with Bindu. The twist came when he was killed by a wealthy, jealous man who secretly loved Bindu, but she didn't. Nani then rebirthed as a fly, and what happened next is a must-watch.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Rajamouli introduced the world to Bahubali with and just like that, the entire world got obsessed with it. The first part of the movie revolves around Shivudu, a fearless and adventurous man, who falls in love with a girl named Avantika, a warrior from a rebel tribe who is tasked with rescuing Devasena, the princess of the Kuntala Kingdom.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Sequel to the first part of Bahubali, it tells the origin story of Amrendra and answers why Katappa killed him with a gripping back strory.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Featuring Ram Charan and Kajal in the film, the story focuses on the false blame on Harsha in a murder case. The film takes its turn when he finds his way to reconnect with a 17th-century warrior through reincarnation.