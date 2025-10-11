/Will Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi’s Haq face a ban after legal notice from Shah Bano’s daughter?

Bollywood’s upcoming courtroom drama Haq, starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, has hit a legal roadblock ahead of its release. The daughter of late Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case reshaped India’s personal law debate, has reportedly sent a legal notice to the makers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging that the film uses Shah Bano’s life story without the family’s consent.

The notice, issued by advocate Tousif Z Warsi on behalf of Shah Bano’s daughter Siddiqua Begum, has been addressed to Haq director Suparn S Varma, Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and the CBFC. It demands an immediate halt to the movie’s release, promotion, and certification process.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the notice, the film “depicts, dramatises, and commercialises the private and personal life events of late Smt. Shah Bano Begum” without permission from her legal heirs. It further accuses the makers of “unauthorised use, distortion, and exploitation” of Shah Bano’s personal story, thereby violating her family’s fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy and dignity.

Lawyer seeks disclosure of film’s storyline

As per India Today, advocate Tousif Z Warsi stated, “The movie appears to portray Shah Bano’s personal life, which extends beyond public records of the court case. We have requested the makers to disclose the storyline and obtain written consent from her biological daughters before proceeding with publication or release.” He added that without such consent, “even the court would not allow” the film’s screening, citing previous instances where courts had stayed films over similar privacy concerns.

Grounds of the legal notice

The notice cites several legal provisions, including violation of privacy and dignity under Article 21, defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and infringement of moral rights under Sections 57 and 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957. It also accuses the filmmakers of breaching CBFC certification guidelines, which prohibit the invasion of privacy or derogatory depiction of individuals.

Siddiqua Begum, who identifies herself as Shah Bano’s lawful biological daughter and surviving legal heir, claims the movie was conceptualised and promoted “without consultation or authorisation” from the family. The notice warns that if the makers fail to comply within seven days, legal action will be initiated to halt the film’s release and claim damages.

About ‘Haq’

Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is slated for release on November 7, 2025. The film reportedly draws inspiration from the historic Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, in which the Supreme Court upheld the right of a divorced Muslim woman to claim maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. The ruling sparked intense national debate, ultimately leading to the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

Yami Gautam plays the lead role of a Muslim woman fighting for justice, while Emraan Hashmi portrays her husband, Ahmad Khan. The story explores complex themes of faith, equality, and constitutional rights, revisiting one of India’s most debated legal battles.

Makers yet to respond

As of now, neither Junglee Pictures nor Baweja Studios has issued an official response regarding the notice. The CBFC, too, has not commented on whether the film’s certification process has been completed or will be reviewed in light of the complaint.