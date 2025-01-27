The Dhoom Dhaam trailer dropped today on January 27. The film starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi in leading roles as a married couple will release this Valentine’s Day on February 14 and promises a rollercoaster of action, romance and comedy.

Advertisment

The film picks up from an arranged marriage setup which becomes chaotic with a shy groom and a feisty bride. Packed with mischief, mayhem, and unexpected romance, this crazy love story is your perfect Valentine’s binge.

Plot of Dhoom Dhaam and Release Date

Directed by Rishab Seth, produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Dhoom Dhaam follows the story of newlyweds Koyal and Veer and their first night together takes an unexpected turn when a seemingly perfect evening unravels into a night full of deceptive identities, surprise guests and some seriously awkward situations. With mysterious goons on their trail, everyone seems to be asking only one thing: Charlie kaun hai, and why is everyone after him?

Advertisment

With Dhoom Dhaam, Yami Gautam Dhar will be returning to the screens after a long time. On the trailer drop, she said, “Koyal defies the usual ‘bride’ stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before. I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with her . I thoroughly enjoyed donning this role for Dhoom Dhaam. This film is a wild, unpredictable ride and I can’t wait for audiences to join us on this journey on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.”

Also read: 'Truly iconic!' Coldplay's Chris Martin sings Vande Mataram at Ahmedabad show | Watch

Advertisment

Essaying the role of Veer, actor Pratik Gandhi added, “Playing Veer was a refreshing experience for me. I loved playing the role because it’s not your typical rom-com hero—he is relatable, vulnerable, and ends up in the most unexpected situations. Expect some serious laughs, chaos, and some moments that’ll tug at your heartstrings and I’m excited for viewers to experience it all on February 14th on Netflix.”

Also read: What a love story! Hina Khan shares when beau shaved his head to twin with her during cancer struggle

Dhoom Dhaam is a Netflix release and will release on February 14.