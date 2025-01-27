Hina Khan shared a sweet post thanking beau Rocky Jaiswal who she refers to as “best human”. Taking to Instagram, the TV and films actress shared her heartfelt gratitude for having a partner like Rocky in her life.

The actress shared a few pictures of them together and how Rocky takes care of her as she battles breast cancer.

Read Hina Khan's post for boyfriend Rocky

Hina Khan wrote, “For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU”. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says “I GOT YOU” To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. We have been with each other through so much… through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic. We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other.”

Hina thanks beau Rocky for his support

She further mentioned how they have been through the “toughest times together” with both losing “their fathers”.

She added, “From the day we started the chemo to this very day when i am going through my radiations he has been my guiding light. From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he’s done it all..He has created a field of impenetrable Protection Around me,” thanking him for his support as she gets cancer treatment.

In her post, Hina called Rocky “the best thing to ever happen to her.”