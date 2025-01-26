Shah Rukh Khan's watch collection leaves everyone in awe.

Khan recently attended the IIFA press conference in Mumbai, where his stylish watch stole the show. The world is well-versed with Khan's passion for luxurious watches, and he has consistently grabbed attention with his impressive collection.

Shah Rukh Khan flaunts watch worth ₹70 lakh

As one of India's richest celebrities, Khan's watch collection is valued in crores. One of the most expensive items from the actor's collection that is currently dominating the trends is his uber-expensive Audemars Piguet wristwatch, priced at ₹68,93,000.

This exclusive timepiece is part of a limited edition series, with only 250 pieces available worldwide.

As per the details shared by the Instagram handle, theindianhorology, this is an 18k sand gold asymmetrical case, brushed with polished accents glare-proofed sapphire crystal and caseback Dial: 12 compartments with “Bleu Nuit, Nuage 50” PVD inlays and linear satin finishes sand gold hands.

The retail price of Shah Rukh’s watch is CHF 41,100 (around Rs 39,14,000). However, its market price is estimated to be approx. $80,000 (around Rs 68,93,000).

Men in black!

Looking smart like always, Khan donned an all-black look for the press conference. His outfit comprised a black shirt with a matching jacket and tailored pants. Apart from the asymmetrical watch, he also accessorized his look with an ear cliff.

Take a look:

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the movie will reportedly star his daughter Suhana Khan. No official announcement related to the movie has been made.