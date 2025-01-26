It was a special evening for both Indian luxury designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the two collaborated on the former's 25th-anniversary celebrations. Deepika Padukone opened the Sabya runway show as part of the celebration which saw the whos-who of the fashion world get together to celebrate the achievements of the globally lauded brand.

This marked Deepika's first runway show since giving birth to her first child with partner Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone stuns at Sabyasachi's runway show

Deepika Padukone opened the show in style as she donned a three-piece oversized suit in a satin-finish beige colour. She wore black latex gloves with the cream suit and kept her hair tied in a stylish bun.

The outfit was complemented with layering of jewels by Sabyasachi which featured a standout bejewelled cross. She wore more than 6-7 pairs of neckpieces of different lengths that adorned her shirt. She also wore a stack of stunning bangles on her right wrist over the gloves.

She completed the edgy look with a pair of spectacles with wide black rims. For makeup, her stylist chose a deep black-maroon lipstick and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Deepika stood tall as she opened the show to cheers and claps from the audience.

Is it Rekha? Is it Deepika?

While many loved the experiment and were excited to see Deepika Padukone back in action, many internet users pointed out that she looked a lot like veteran actress Rekha courtesy of the updo. One user wrote, "Giving modern Rekha vibes" while another wrote, "Rekha Core".

Some even went ahead and added that this was truly the "Rekha-fication of Deepika Padukone".

Veteran actress Rekha, one of the most stylish actresses of her time, is usually spotted with a hairdo like the one Deepika was seen experimenting with on the runway for Sabyasachi. Known for her eclectic style, Rekha usually plays around with dramatic dark makeup and toned-down pastel attire with layering of jewels.

Celebrities at Sabyasachi's 25-year anniversary celebrations

As Sabyasachi celebrated 25 years of his brand, celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ananya Panday, Siddharth, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu were spotted at the event.