Once a sensation, former actress Mamta Kulkarni has become a saint after renouncing the world of glamour. While she quit films in 2003, Mamta Kulkarni has no plans of ever returning to them as she was recently appointed Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh. Calling it an “Olympic medal” while talking to the media, Mamta Kulkarni was seen draped in saffron-coloured overalls that she draped her head with and had a tika all over her forehead.

Mamta Kulkarni has taken up a new identity in the wake of her spiritual awakening and wants to be referred to as 'Mai Mamta Nand Giri’ at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Mamta adopted the new identity after she performed “pind daan” which is renouncing the luxuries of life and reverting back to God and his teachings exclusively in Hinduism. She did the same at the Sangham Ghat in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. Speaking to ANI, Mamta Kulkarni said, "This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything."

Mamta Kulkarni: Showgirl turns ‘Sanyasi’

Mamta Kulkarni started off in the 1990s. She gained fame with her performances in hit films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. She worked with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan in her career. After a successful spate of films, Mamta left Bollywood in 2003 and moved out of India.

Speaking to India Today about her years as an actress, she said, "You need everything in life, including entertainment. You should acknowledge your needs. But spirituality is something that you can only achieve through luck. Siddhartha (Prince Siddhārtha Gautama who became Lord Buddha) saw everything in his life and then decided to change."

Talking about being a part of the entertainment industry again, Mamta said, "I can't even imagine doing films again. It is absolutely impossible for me now. The people of Kinnara Akhada represent the Ardhnareshwar avatar of Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. Becoming a Mahamandaleshwar of such Akhada is like an Olympic medal after 23 years of my spiritual practice. It's only with the blessings of the Goddess Adishakti that I have been bestowed with this honour. I chose to be a part of the Kinnar Akhada because it represents freedom. There are no restrictions here."

Mamta Kulkarni's career in films

Born in 1972, Mamta Kulkarni never got married. Over the years, there were rumours linking her to Vicky Goswami. Several reports also claimed that the two were married. She never accepted these claims.

Some of her best films include Tirangaa directed by Mehul Kumar. The movie featured Raaj Kumar and Nana Patekar in lead roles, with Mamta Kulkarni playing a supporting role as Varun's love interest (played by Harish Kumar). She then starred in Karan Arjun. The film was headlined by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, while Mamta Kulkarni played the role of Bindiya, Karan's (played by Salman) love interest.

Mamta was also a part of Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, Aashiq Awara, Baazi, and Bengali film Shesh Bongsodhar, among others.