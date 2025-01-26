Republic Day 2025: Keeping up with the tradition of wearing bright and colourful turbans on the occasion of both Independence Day and Republic Day, Indian PM Narendra Modi came dressed in a vibrant red and yellow turban.

Modi dons a different turban (pagadi) every year as a mark of India’s growth and a reference to India’s diversity in culture and heritage.

What is a pagadi and its cultural significance?

Locally known as pagadi, the turban symbolises honour and respect in Indian culture. It’s worn by both men and women in different parts of the country. There are multiple ways of tying a turban in India. It is also known as saafa in many parts of the country.

Last year, on India's 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a multi-coloured turban with the predominant colour yellow, symbolising Lord Ram. It was the year when Modi had just presided over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Modi wishes citizens of India on Republic Day 2025

Wishing the nation on completing 75 years of being a Republic, PM Modi took to X and wrote, "Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India.”

Happy Republic Day.



India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 as its Constitution came into effect on the same day in 1950.