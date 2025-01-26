Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The celebrations began early in the morning, drawing tens of thousands to the national capital for the grand parade.

Who is the Chief Guest?

This year's parade will see Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. In a special gesture, military contingents from Indonesia are also participate in the march-past along Kartavya Path.

The parade will feature 31 tableaux representing various states and government services, centred around the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development). For the first time, a tri-service tableau will be included, showcasing the spirit of unity and collaboration among India's Armed Forces.

Why is Republic Day celebrated?

Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day in 1950 when India’s Constitution came into force, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of the country.

Republic Day 2025 schedule:

The Republic Day parade commenced at 10.30 am and will run for approximately 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the day's proceedings with a visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath in honour of India’s fallen soldiers. He will then proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade and its vibrant displays of unity and pride.