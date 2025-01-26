Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day on Sunday. The celebrations began early in the morning, drawing tens of thousands to the national capital for the grand parade.
Who is the Chief Guest?
This year's parade will see Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the Chief Guest. In a special gesture, military contingents from Indonesia are also participate in the march-past along Kartavya Path.
The parade will feature 31 tableaux representing various states and government services, centred around the theme ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development). For the first time, a tri-service tableau will be included, showcasing the spirit of unity and collaboration among India's Armed Forces.
Why is Republic Day celebrated?
Republic Day is celebrated to honour the day in 1950 when India’s Constitution came into force, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of the country.
Republic Day 2025 schedule:
The Republic Day parade commenced at 10.30 am and will run for approximately 90 minutes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the day's proceedings with a visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath in honour of India’s fallen soldiers. He will then proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade and its vibrant displays of unity and pride.
Jan 26, 2025 12:35 IST
Republic Day 2025: Live blog has ended now.
Jan 26, 2025 12:35 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks down Kartavya Path after conclusion of parade
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks down Kartavya Path after conclusion of #RepublicDay2025 parade, greets people
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Track LIVE updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 12:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto depart from Kartavya Path after the conclusion of 76th Republic Day .
President Droupadi Murmu and President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto depart from Kartavya Path after the conclusion of 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳
(Source: DD News)
Jan 26, 2025 12:18 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Six Rafale jets performing the 'Vajrang' formation
Six Rafale jets performing the 'Vajrang' formation over Kartavya Path during #RepublicDay2024 fly-past
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Track LIVE updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 12:10 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Defence personnel perform daredevil stunts on motorcycles
Defence personnel perform daredevil stunts on motorcycles at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Track LIVE updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 12:02 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcased the magnificence of ‘Mahakumbh 2025
#RepublicDay🇮🇳: Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcased during the 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi
The tableau showcases the magnificence of 'Mahakumbh 2025 – Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas', which is globally recognized as "Intangible Cultural Heritage of…
Jan 26, 2025 11:46 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Tableau of the Indian Coast Guard focuses on coastal security and maritime search and rescue
#WATCH | 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | Tableau of the Indian Coast Guard focuses on coastal security and maritime search and rescue, under the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and Progress', followed by the Tableau of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) showcasing RAKSHA…
Jan 26, 2025 11:09 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Tri-forces veterans tableau rolls past the saluting dais at Kartavya Path
Tri-forces veterans tableau rolls past the saluting dais on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, followed by the brass band and marching regiment of the Indian Navy
#RepublicDayParade
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Track LIVE updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 10:58 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: India showcases its military prowess at Kartavya Path
BrahMos, Pinaka and Aakash missile systems are on display as India showcases its military prowess at the 76th Republic Day parade.
BrahMos, Pinaka and Aakash missile systems on display as India showcases its military prowess at the 76th Republic Day parade in New Delhi
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Track LIVE updates here:
Jan 26, 2025 10:57 IST
Republic Day 2025: Indonesian military takes part in parade- Watch
Marching contingent and band contingent from Indonesia participate in India's #RepublicDayParade at the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi
Indonesian President Subianto is attending the function as the chief guest this year.
#RepublicDay2025 #RepublicDayIndia
Jan 26, 2025 10:44 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Flower petals being showered at Kartavya Path- Watch
76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | Flower petals being showered during Republic Day Parade, in Delhi
(Source: DD News)
Jan 26, 2025 10:38 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Iconic parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path begins
The moment is here! The iconic parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi has started. The parade will last for a total of 90 minutes.
Jan 26, 2025 10:30 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indian President Murmu, Indonesian president Subianto arrive at Kartavya Path
Indian President Droupadi Murmu and her Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have arrived at the Kartavya Path for the parade.
Indonesian President Subianto is the chief guest of the event.
Jan 26, 2025 10:26 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Modi arrives at Kartavya Path
Modi has arrived at the Kartavya Path where the Republic Day parade would begin shortly.
Jan 26, 2025 10:15 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indian PM Modi pays homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led the country in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, in Delhi.
Jan 26, 2025 10:10 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indian PM Modi to lay wreath to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial
76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the National War Memorial in Delhi. He will lead the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial
(Source: PMO/YouTube)
Jan 26, 2025 10:00 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Delhi on heightened security alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations
Delhi is on high alert ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, with over 70,000 security personnel stationed throughout the city. The national capital is under a six-layer security arrangement, involving paramilitary forces and police officers.
Jan 26, 2025 09:43 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Osamu Suzuki, Sushil Modi, R. Ashwin among Padma awardees
On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved 139 Padma awards, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri. Posthumous Padma Vibhushan awards were given to former Suzuki chief Osamu Suzuki, folk singer Sharda Sinha, and Malayalam writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair. The Centre has also revealed the list of 19 Padma Bhushan awardees, which includes the late economist and author Bibek Debroy; the late ghazal legend Pankaj Udhas; Sushil Modi, the late senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar; the late Manohar Joshi, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Maharashtra Chief Minister; and Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh, who played a key role in securing an Olympic bronze medal for the national team at Tokyo 2020.
Jan 26, 2025 09:31 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Indian Army celebrates 76th Republic Day by raising national flag in Uri
Indian Army personnel celebrate the 76th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 with pride, raise the national flag in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
.
.
.
.
(Video: news agency ANI)
Jan 26, 2025 09:22 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: 942 police and fire personnel to be honoured with gallantry awards, including 15 from Punjab
A total of 942 individuals from the police force, fire service, home guard, civil defence, and correctional services have been honored with gallantry and service medals. Among them, eight personnel from Haryana, 15 from Punjab, 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, and two from Chandigarh have received police service medals. Additionally, two individuals from Jammu and Kashmir and four from Haryana have been awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service in correctional services.
Jan 26, 2025 09:06 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Jaishankar unfurls national flag
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.
Jan 26, 2025 09:03 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: President to will arrive in the 'traditional buggy,' a tradition that is over a century old
President Droupadi Murmu and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will arrive in the 'traditional buggy,' a practice that was revived in 2024 after a 40-year gap.
Jan 26, 2025 09:00 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: What is this year's theme for R-Day 2025?
The theme for this year's Republic Day celebration and tableaux is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'.
Jan 26, 2025 08:52 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: It is a great day, says Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan unfurled the Indian national flag at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Sunday.
He said, "I extend my courteous Republic Day to all the Indian brothers and sisters. It is a great day. Our democracy is the strongest democracy is the world. Our rights are protected because of the Constitution given by Babasaheb BR Ambedkar."
Jan 26, 2025 08:02 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Minute-by-minute schedule of today's ceremony
Minute-by-minute programme at the National War Memorial:
- 9:53 AM: Defence Secretary arrives.
- 9:54 AM: Air Chief arrives.
- 9:55 AM: Navy Chief arrives.
- 9:56 AM: Army Chief arrives.
- 9:57 AM: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) arrives.
- 9:58 AM: Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) arrives.
- 9:59 AM: Defence Minister arrives.
- 10:05 AM: PM Modi will arrive at the National War Memorial and will be welcomed by the Defence Minister. The PM, escorted by the CDS and Service Chiefs, will proceed to pay homage.
- 10:07 AM: The PM will lay a wreath at the memorial. The Guard will present 'Salami Shastra' and 'Shok Shastra,' followed by buglers playing the 'Last Post.'
- 10:10 AM: Two minutes of silence will be observed after the 'Last Post.'
- 10:12 AM: The Guard will present 'Salami Shastra,' and the buglers will play the 'Rouse.'
- 10:14 AM: The PM will sign the Visitor’s Book.
- 10:16 AM: The PM will proceed to the Saluting Desk at Kartavya Path.
Minute-by-minute programme at the saluting platform:
- 10:22 AM: The PM will reach the Saluting Desk and will be received by the Defence Minister.
- 10:25 AM: The Vice-President will arrive and will be welcomed by the PM.
- 10:27 AM: The President and Chief Guest will arrive and will be welcomed by the PM.
- 10:30 AM: The National Flag will be hoisted. The President will receive the National Salute, accompanied by the President’s Bodyguard and Band. A 21-gun salute will follow.
- 10:31 AM: The Republic Day Parade will begin.
Jan 26, 2025 07:54 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: PM Modi congratulates Indians on 76th R-Day
Happy Republic Day.
Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the…
Jan 26, 2025 07:49 IST
Republic Day 2025 Live: Google commemorates India’s 76th Republic Day with unique Doodle
Google commemorated India’s 76th Republic Day with a unique Doodle celebrating the nation’s biodiversity. The image, themed around Indian wildlife, highlights animals from different parts of the country marching in a Republic Day parade.
The Doodle was designed by Rohan Dahotre, a guest artist based in Pune. According to the Google Doodle information page, the animals featured in the artwork symbolise the distinct ecological diversity of India’s regions.
Jan 26, 2025 07:31 IST
Republic Day 2025 Live: Know full schedule, special guests, performances and more
President Droupadi Murmu will lead India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. According to a press release by Government of India, the event will place a special emphasis on the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution’s enactment, as well as the theme of “Jan Bhagidari,” or public participation. The celebrations will showcase the country’s cultural diversity, unity, equality, development, and military strength.
Jan 26, 2025 07:27 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: Watch | Indian cities decked up for Republic Day
Jan 26, 2025 07:26 IST
Republic Day 2025 LIVE: US extends greetings to India on Republic Day
"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India as they celebrate their nation’s Republic Day. As they commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India, we join them in recognising its enduring significance as the foundation of the world’s largest democracy," US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio said in a statement.