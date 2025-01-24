The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj is attracting people from all walks of life, including former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni. The 1990s actress, who often made headlines due to controversies, seems to have embarked on the path of spirituality.



Currently in Prayagraj for the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya Snan on January 29, Mamta has shared a video discussing her pilgrimage plans.

The actress revealed that she will take part in the maha Kumbh at Prayagraj and then visit Varanasi for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Following this, she plans to travel to Ayodhya.

During this 10-day spiritual journey, Mamta also intends to perform the Pitra Tarpan, a sacred ritual to honour her late parents.

Footage of Mamta Kulkarni has surfaced on various social media platforms, showing her dressed in complete saffron attire.

At Prayagraj, the actress reportedly met spiritual leader Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi at Kinnar Akhara and sought her blessings before retiring from the mainstream and becoming a monk.

Kulkarni is also likely to adopt a new name as she takes up monkhood. Her coronation is scheduled today in Prayagraj. Following this, she will be reportedly known as Yamai Mamta Nand Giri.

Where have you seen Mamta Kulkarni before?

The 52-year-old former actress has been part of several blockbuster films in the 1990s and featured in movies co-starring superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. She was among the popular actresses of the ’90s and became a rage among the youth with her dance in the hit number Koi Jaaye Toh Le Aaye from the 1996 film Ghatak starring Sunny Deol.

