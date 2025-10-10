LOGIN
Before Mirai release on OTT: Watch these 5 Teja Sajja movies on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Published: Oct 10, 2025, 21:17 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 22:41 IST

Teja Sajja is best known for his incredible performance in the big movie Hanu-Man. The actor's upcoming movie, Mirai has received massive positive reviews and will now be released on OTT. Before its digital release, here are other films of the actor to watch. 

5 Teja Sajja worth-watching movies
(Photograph: Instagram)

Teja Sajja, a talented Indian actor who has worked in numerous films, has always showcased his versatility in various genres. Ahead of the digital release of his film Mirai, here's a look at his other films that you can watch on OTT.

Hanu-Man
(Photograph: X)

Hanu-Man

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A massive blockbuster hit, which is based on a superhero, has earned the position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024. In the movie, Teja played Hanumanthu, who is a young man born in Anjanadri, the birthplace of the deity Hanuman. The character evolves with the powers to safeguard his people by facing a mysterious evil.

Oh! Baby
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Oh! Baby

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sharing the screen with Samantha, Teja played Rocky in the movie. The story revolves around Savitri, who is a 70-year-old woman struggling her life with unhappiness and blames God for all of it. When she gets her photograph taken at a studio, she is reincarnated into a beautiful 24-year-old girl.

Zombie Reddy
(Photograph: ZEE5)

Zombie Reddy

Where to watch: ZEE5 and JioHotstar

Based on a zombie comedy film in which Sajja makes his debut as a lead actor named Mario, a game developer, who gets caught up in a fight between two families with a dangerous zombie attack in Rayalaseema.

Adbhutham
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Adbhutham

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Teja played Surya. The portrayal of the movie follows two strangers on the verge of committing suicide, who find a sudden connection between them and exchange their phone numbers, but the end summons something strange, which is definitely to watching.

Mirai
(Photograph: JioHotstar)

Mirai

Where to watch: JioHotstar

The movie is a portrayal of an action sci-fi that revolves around the story of a warrior, who is tasked with the protection of sacred scriptures from the dark era.

