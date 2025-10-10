/Deepika Padukone appointed ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

Deepika Padukone, Actor and Founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever ‘Mental Health Ambassador’ by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). This development marks a landmark step by the Ministry to inspire a more supportive mental health ecosystem in the country.

On the occasion, Shri JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, stated, “The partnership with Ms Deepika Padukone will help widely disseminate awareness about mental health issues in India, normalise discussions to reduce stigma, and highlight mental health as an integral aspect of public health.”

First Indian ambassador for Mental Health

“I am deeply honoured to serve as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador for the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides in prioritizing mental health care. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry to build on this momentum and further strengthen our nation’s mental health framework,” said Deepika Padukone.

More about Deepika Padukone's new role

In her new role, Padukone will work closely with the Ministry to raise mental health awareness and promote de-stigmatization efforts. She will also encourage help-seeking behaviour and preventive efforts.

The actress will also promote Tele MANAS (Tele-Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States), and other government-approved mental health resources.

Padukone will also collaborate with the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in building other strategic interventions for equitable mental health care access.

The appointment comes as The Live Love Laugh Foundation, Ms. Padukone’s charitable trust, completes 10 years of service and impact.

Over the last decade, LiveLoveLaugh has built pathways of care through its flagship Rural Community Mental Health Program for more than 21,931 Persons with Mental Illness (PWMIs) and their caregivers, in 15 districts in eight states. LLL has also led pioneering nationwide public awareness campaigns, such as "Dobara Poocho" and "#NotAshamed," as well as programs like "You Are Not Alone" for adolescent students and a "Doctors Program" for general practitioners. LLL recently launched a corporate mental health and well-being program.