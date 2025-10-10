World Mental Health Day: 5 simple tips to take charge of your mental health

By Sadhguru

In today’s world, understanding the basis of mental health is of utmost importance and more relevant than ever before. Just a few decades ago, mental health problems were something that happened to someone else. But today, either someone that you know is going through it or you yourself might be going through it. The World Health Organization is talking about a mental health pandemic.

Mental illness does not affect just certain types of people. It can affect anyone. Ensuring that you don’t go there is the important thing because human experience—pain and pleasure, joy and misery, agony and ecstasy—is determined from within. External events, even between two members of a family, never happen one hundred per cent your way. But what happens within you must be determined by you.

We need to understand that our physical and mental health are both fundamentally our responsibility. The source of our well-being, joy and love is invested in us. It is time to explore that.

#1 Learn to sit right

Whether you name it stress, anxiety, or whatever else—essentially, there is friction in the system. So it is important that first, the system is geometrically well-aligned, and next, it must be properly lubricated. There are ways to do this. Where there is geometrical perfection, there is no effort; there is no friction. That is what you have to bring into your system.

The simplest thing is you just learn to sit properly. Sit in such a way that the body does not need your muscular support, that it is so well balanced that if it sits, it simply sits. Just do this for a few hours a day, and you will see—you will feel much better.

#2 Say no to snacking

In Yoga, we say that an unclean colon and psychological disturbances are directly connected. If the colon is not clean, you cannot keep your mind stable.

When the digestive process is happening in the stomach bag, the purification of the body on the cellular level almost shuts down. So if you keep eating through the day, the cells retain impurities for a longer period, which creates various problems over a period of time. Even the excretory process from the intestines does not happen efficiently because the waste material will keep coming to the colon at different times instead of at once.

In the Yogic system, we say there must be a minimum of six to eight hours between one meal and the next. If that is not possible, at least a five-hour gap is a must. Less than that means you are causing trouble to yourself.

#3 Reduce meat consumption

The type of food we eat has a huge impact on the mind. An average American is said to consume 200 pounds of meat per year. If you bring it down to 50 pounds, you will see 75% of the people will not need antidepressants anymore. Meat is a good food to survive if you are out in the desert or the jungle. If you are lost somewhere, a piece of meat will keep you going, because it provides concentrated nourishment. But it should not be a daily food that you eat when there are other choices.

There are many ways to look at this. One thing is animals have the intelligence to know in their last few moments that they are going to get killed, no matter how cunningly or how scientifically you do it. Any animal that has the capacity to express some kind of emotion will always grasp when it is going to be killed.

Suppose all of you come to know right now that at the end of this day, you are going to get slaughtered. Imagine the struggle that you would go through, the burst of chemical reactions within you. An animal goes through at least some fraction of that. This means when you kill an animal, the negative acids and whatever other chemicals are in the meat. When you consume the meat, it creates unnecessary levels of mental fluctuations.

If you put people who are on antidepressants on a conscious vegetarian diet, in about three months’ time, most of them will not need their medication anymore.

#4 Don’t forcefully deny yourself sleep

How much sleep your body needs depends on the level of physical activity you perform. There is no need to fix the quantum of either food or sleep. When your activity levels are low, you eat less. When they are high, you may eat more. The same goes for sleep. The moment the body is well rested it will get up, whether at 3 AM or 8 AM. Your body should not wake up to an alarm bell. Once it feels sufficiently rested, it must come awake.

If you forcefully deny sleep to the body, your physical and mental capabilities and whatever else you have will drop. You should never do that. You must give the body how much sleep it needs.

But if the body is somehow trying to use the bed as a grave, it won’t want to come out. Someone will have to raise you from the dead! It depends on how you are handling your life. If you are in a mental state where you want to avoid life, you will naturally tend to eat and sleep more.

#5 Meditation

The main aspect of meditation is, right now your mind is the boss and you are the slave. As you become more meditative, you become the boss and your mind becomes the slave. Once you become meditative, there is a clear space between you and your body and mind. Once there is a distinct separation, this is the end of suffering, because there are only two kinds of suffering you have known—physical and mental. You will dare to explore the full scope of what it means to be human only when there is no fear of suffering.

Meditation is that process through which you learn to operate this mind so that it functions as a miracle. As there is a science for external wellbeing, there is a science for inner wellbeing. Towards this, in February 2025, we launched the Miracle of Mind app, which offers a simple 7-minute meditative process that can be practiced anywhere to bring a sense of peace, joy, and exuberance into one's life.

It is my wish and my blessing that every human being on the planet experiences the Miracle of Mind.