/De De Pyaar De 2: What to expect from the sequel starring Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan?

After a long wait, the first look of the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy De De Pyaar De is finally confirmed and will be out in theatres sooner than you expected.

Starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, the forthcoming movie will have an all-new cast.

First look at De De Pyaar De 2

On Saturday (Oct 11), the first motion poster of the movie was released, revealing an entirely new team of cast members who have joined Ajay and Rakul in this hilarious ride.

Sharing a teaser, the makers hinted at what the story of the movie would be. This time, the tables will turn, and Ajay’s character, Ashish, will now go to Ayesha’s (Rakul) home to get approval for their love.

''Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? 🫣 #PyaarVsParivaar#DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025,'' they wrote in the caption of the teaser.

Joining the age-gap romance story are R. Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta.

The movie will release on November 14, 2025.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, the creative forces behind the acclaimed movies Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.

What happened, De De Pyaar De?

The 2019 movie was directed by Akiv Ali and starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.