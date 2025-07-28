/Rs 20? Amitabh Bachchan asks fans about how much a cold drink costs in cinemas today

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took his millions of fans down memory lane nearly five decades ago by sharing a cinema ticket from his classic movie Sholay. While his post brought back nostalgic memories, Bachchan's question about the prince of cold drinks in theatres today has become the headline of the day. Bachchan, a renowned figure in Indian cinema, is an active user of social media and often engages followers daily through his posts.

Amitabh Bachchan shares Sholay ticket

On Sunday (July 27), Big B shared a lengthy post with photos from his weekly Sunday appearance at his home to wave at the fans.

In the blog post, Bachchan has also shared a Rs 20 Sholay ticket along with the mysterious power of the silent nights.

''It be the silence of the hour when the awakening occurs .. .. mysterious is it not .. the waken be the ideal for the late hour. Many theories exist on this and two that stand out is - the ability to hear what you write ; and the isolation in the presence of noise .. seemingly unendorsed opinion or express , but strangely in the midst of cacophony the creative or the mind that thinks, excels .. at times the best, he wrote.

Concluding the blog post, the actor wrote about the preserved Sholay ticket as he went on to question the price of aerated drinks in theatre halls.

''the SHOLAY ticket 👆🏼 .. kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above .. Rs 20 !! the price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in Theatre Halls nowadays .. is that a fact ??'' he wrote.

What is the cost of a cold drink in the multiplexes?

Bachchan's recent post about drink prices at theatres is likely to spark a conversation across social media platforms. It also raises the question of whether the megastar is aware of the ongoing discussions regarding the high cost of food in cinema halls. Sometimes, a simple glass of cold drink can cost more than the movie ticket itself, and food items can be priced at double the ticket price.