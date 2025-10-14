Youforia Chapter Parth was showcased in Ahmedabad on October 11th and 12th, 2025, leaving everyone spellbound with brilliant visuals and storytelling. The world's first Hexaimmersive concert, a format that has been conceptualised and directed by filmmaker-composer Hrutul Patel. In an exclusive interaction with Hrutul Patel, Maanuj Desai, who curated the dance, and singer Tirth Thakkar, explained how storytelling with the help of sound, motion, and imagination brings everyone together.

Hrutul Patel on Youforia: 'It is a feeling...'

Q: Tell us about the whole concept, Hexaimmersive music, and what Youforia is all about

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hrutul: Euphoria is a feeling. It's always about feeling nothing and everything at the same time. As I spoke it, it's about feeling the infinite with the weight of nothing. It's a feeling that liberates you but also does not bind you to the concept of freedom. But, honestly, this entire journey never came together as a point-blank vision. It was always one experiment going wrong, leading to a distraction, leading to another failure to experiment with a distraction. But when I started making it, I went in for it. When I started storyboarding from a directional point of view, that's when I realized I could use six different screens as six different entities. I don't necessarily have to stick to a uniform 360 visual, which is a limitation in a 360 setup.

Q: What is the 100 Weeks 100 Songs challenge?

Hrutul: Initially, the 100 Weeks 100 Songs Challenge started with one small intention back in 2022. But let's make a bank of one-minute songs. Every week, let's make a minute song so that we can actually start pitching those songs to producers, to radio, and to different projects. That was the initial goal. But as we started making the songs and releasing them online every weekend, these songs ranged from different topics. So there were songs about Ramayana and Mahabharat, which came very late on. Right now, if someone asks me, we have actually given a few of our songs to a few projects, but now I've been great because gradually, when it started growing, it became a mirror to my journey. When I started surrendering to my epiphanies, that is when the magic started happening, probably after five to ten minutes.

Q: What message does it give through the Hexaimmersive concert?

Hrutul: Experiment. Evolve. No centric goal. Evolve. Because, again, if I commit myself to a goal where I just want to do a world tour with this, maybe a lot of epiphanies are waiting, which I am compromising myself and I'm not attending. So commitment is very strong, but sometimes it puts a mask on your face. It stops you from… It just distracts. It doesn't let you get distracted. It blocks your peripheral vision.

Tirth Thakkar on being part of Youforia

Q: How does the 100 Weeks 100 Songs challenge feed into the narrative of Youforia?

Tirth: So, very honestly, we started with a 40-second jingle. The first song was a 40-second song. And all of our ideas were just that we'll make 100 songs and do it for Instagram. And at that time, Instagram had a 30-second reel format. The idea for the show came first. And then we... like, picked songs from our challenge. So it wasn't that we made it around narrative songs. It was the narrative, the story that we wanted to convey. We've picked it because we have a 100-song bank. And somewhere or other we could, you know... fit the songs in the narrative we wanted to show, the story we wanted to tell. So it's the other way around; the narrative and the story came first, and then we found and fit the songs in the middle.

Q: Your content has a calm, aesthetic vibe — what emotions do you want people to feel when they see it?

Tirth: See, as an artist, I genuinely leave it up to the audience. But I've at least met with 50 people right now, and the common word I've heard from them is purity. And I don't think...I've done more than 600 shows out of this as well, right? I've never heard the word purity used in a music concept. The thing is, they are carrying this message home, which is a bigger thing.

Q: What do you foresee as the future of immersive concerts in India?

Tirth: Since the last two years, this has actually increased very rapidly. If you have just a concert with a singer singing and a band playing with just lights, it doesn't work anymore. You need to create experiences. The people are now bored with such normal, simple concerts. The people want experiences now. And now, we can curate and create as many good immersive experiences as we can.

Maanuj Desai speaks about Youforia

Q: What is the better picture, why Youforia, and what goes into the future hereon?

Maanuj: As directing it in the moment of Youforia, Hrutul created in terms of what he wanted to convey through whatever his thoughts of spirituality and mythology are; my job as a director was to just take his ideas from his brain and put them out physically. So for me and the dancers, it was more Youforia for us, and that's what you saw.

Q: What will be the core message you are giving through Youforia to all age-group audiences?