/Genie, Make a wish: Did you know Kim Woo Bin practiced Arabic for his role in the k-drama? Here's the truth

South Korean stars Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's drama Genie, Make a Wish, premiered on streaming platform Netflix, and fans are still swooning over their chemistry, the way it was in their previous drama Uncontrollably Fond. With their expressions and their love showcased in the scenes of the show, fans are still not over this drama and are expecting more dramas of the duo featuring them. Apart from all this, many actors go to the extent of learning things to be in the character. In regard to this, did you know Kim Woo Bin had learnt Arabic only for this show? Let's delve into it to know more details.

Did Kim Woo Bin learn Arabic for Genie, Make a Wish?

According to a report in the Korea Times, as per the production designers, Kim Woo Bin spent months rehearsing his Arabic lines, listening to the recorded pronunciations over a thousand times per line before filming began. Even during photo shoots and breaks on set, he was also seen practising.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In addition to this, reportedly, Kim Woo Bin perfected the language of Arabic in his character of Genie by working closely with an Arabic language coach throughout the filming.

Genie, Make a Wish: Review, plot, and more

As per WION's Snigdha, Genie, Make a Wish is worth watching. Watching this duo in a chaotic drama is something one would only dream of. After shedding tears, after watching them in their previous show Uncontrollable Fond, this is something one should give a try and watch.

Also Read: Alec Baldwin gives health update after being involved in a car accident

Genie, Make a Wish revolves around a mysterious spirit Genie who awakens from a thousand-year slumber to grant three life-changing wishes to Ka-young, an emotionless young woman. But how their relationship ends forms the main crux of the story.