Watch these 5 inspirational movies based on true stories on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Published: Oct 14, 2025, 15:02 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 15:02 IST

Many movies leave a defining impact on their viewers, but stories based on real people and incidents inspire the audience. Check the list we have compiled of some of the real-life uplifting movies that have definitely made their appearance. 

5 real-life inspirational movies
Movies based on inspiring real-life stories have always attracted audiences, beautifully showcasing storylines that have inspired numerous people. From The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind to Srikanth, these films created a history deeply. Here is a list of 5 real-life inspirational movies that you should definitely check out.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Where to watch: Netflix

The story of the movie revolves around a 13-year-old boy who gets pushed out of the school he admired when his family could not afford the allowance and the fees. He then decides to sneak into the library, and there he learns about how to make a windmill in order to save his village from a famine.

Srikanth
Where to watch: Netflix

A 2024 movie is based on the life story of a visually impaired man named Srikanth, who overcomes all the obstacles and the odds against him. He then takes a pledge to put himself forward over the norms and makes his way to become the first visually impaired student at MIT.

Just Mercy
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video

A true story focuses on an Attorney named Bryan Stevenson who takes a case of a man who is falsely accused of committing murder and is sentenced to death by electrocution. The film inspires people by showcasing the power of perseverance, hope, and the fight for justice.

12th Fail
Where to watch: JioHotstar

Inspired by the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, the movie highlights the story of a small-town boy who is crushed between making his life better, but experiences many failures while attempting to clear the UPSC exam.

The Pursuit of Happyness
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie centres on Chris Gardner, who decides to work after he lost all his life's savings and started his life by taking an unpaid internship in a brokerage firm. He faced many consequences because of his off-track behaviour, as his wife left him and he was only left with the custody of his son.

