/Selena Gomez deletes Instagram story moments later after posting it; Here's the truth

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently tied the knot in California on September 27 of this year, surprising fans with dreamy pictures on social media. However, amid her blissful life, the singer had recently shared an Instagram story that has now left her fans confused and curious as to what went wrong. But moments later, she deleted the video.

What was the main reason behind Selena Gomez's breakdown on social media?

As per the deleted Instagram stories on her profile, she reportedly stated, "Taking advantage of me and my love for my friends... Enjoy that person's number. When Jake T. Austin is in trouble, I need to hear from him and him only." Soon, fans took to the X platform to express their views. One user wrote, “Selena posting that story and then deleting it so when everyone goes to her page to watch it, they see this instead. Oh, her mind.”

Another user wrote, “Her deleting the story 30 seconds later is sending me; like, she’s the realest celebrity out here.”

“We told Selena multiple times to sit silently. Your fans will handle it, don’t say anything, but she never learned. Trust we don’t need her. We will handle it. We were handling it last time and putting an end to that stalker, but she messed up our plans with that IG story,” wrote the third user.

Selena Gomez: marriage, motherhood, and more

Selena Gomez announced the news of her wedding to Benny Blanco on her official Instagram account by sharing a bunch of photos and clips from their nuptials. Along with the photos, the caption read, “9.27.25,” with two hearts. As per reports of Page Six, the couple was decked in Ralph Lauren.

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023. The couple has often shared snippets of their lives on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

In an emotional farewell to the show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sequel series on Oct 9, the actress shared a moment from the show when her character, Russo, was revealed as a mother. Sharing the emotional clip, the star wrote, "Alex Russo is a mommy. Hopefully one day that’ll be me.”