/Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to move into Rs 250 Cr mansion on Diwali, seek privacy

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new abode is ready, and the couple is set to move into the mansion on the special occasion of Diwali, one of the biggest festivals in Hinduism. One of the most talked-about couples has built a lavish mansion in one of Mumbai's plushest neighborhoods, Bandra West.

With Diwali around the corner, Alia and Ranbir is excited to start this new chapter. The couple are preparing to move into their new home, the Krishna Raj mansion, with their daughter, Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are ready to move into their new home

The couple, whose every move makes headlines, has shared a heartfelt message with the media, requesting privacy. In a resurfaced note, Alia and Ranbir wished their media friends a Happy Diwali, saying:

''Dear Friends in the media, Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you've show us and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home and wonderful neighbours.

Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali! Alia and Ranbir.''

The house, reportedly valued at Rs 250 crore, is registered in their daughter Raha's name. The house, that has been widely discussed on social media, is under construction for years and has been in the headlines ever since.

Ranbir, Alia, and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor have often been spotted visiting the property to oversee the construction work. Recently, the Brahmastra actors were seen visiting the house before finally moving in and starting their new life.

Alia Bhatt slams invasion of privacy

In Aug, a video of their newly-built Mumbai home went viral. The video showed the scenic view of the couple's six-story building.