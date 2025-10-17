/Dude X review: Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju starrer receives positive reaction from netizens, say 'Pure entertainer'

The Tamil-language romantic comedy film Dude, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, was finally released in cinemas today, ie, on October 17, much to the excitement of fans. With already high expectations from this film, fans took to social media platforms to give their verdict about it. Let's dig in to know where.

Netizens' reaction to Dude

The online reaction to the film has been positive, praising the performance of the actor. One user wrote, "#Dude—first half entertaining & emotional. The second half is predictable. Baiju’s character felt weak. Still, never boring, emotionally connected throughout. Climax felt a bit forced, but overall, it was a solid one-time watch. BGM performances are great. @pradeeponelife show-stealer!

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another user wrote, "#Dude movie = Pradeep’s magic on screen. His energy and expressions are never missed. A complete crowd-pleaser!

"#Dude - 3.75/5.."Fantastic" is the word. Kudos to Keertheeswaran & team for the bold and unconventional take on contemporary relationships. This super-engaging romantic comedy with a befitting message deserves a watch in theaters. Verdict: WINNER!" Wrote the third user.

All about Dude

Set against the backdrop of enduring friendship and unspoken love, Dude follows the story of Agan and Kural, childhood friends navigating a complicated emotional landscape. When Kural faces romantic troubles, Agan must wrestle with his own hidden feelings while trying to ensure her happiness.

Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, Dude also stars Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini. It is Keerthiswaran's directorial debut and Mythri Movie Makers' second Tamil production.