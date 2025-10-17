/From Extraction to The Old Guard: 7 Action-packed movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Action-packed movies elevate the adrenaline levels of their viewers, keeping them glued to their combat scenes. Usually, the storyline features multiple plots that amaze the audience, which is why we have compiled a list of some thrilling movies you can watch in this festive season.
From Extraction to The Old Guard, action-thriller movies are at their peak for keeping the audience on the edge. Including remarkable storylines, shocking twists, and unforgettable moments, these films are not only combat-packed but also entertaining in their own way. Let's now check the list of movies that are filled with high-intensity plots.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal
The movie is packed with action from the beginning to the end, which revolves around Yovanna and Pope, who decide on a plan to reunite with a group of Special Forces operatives to heist in the South American jungle. The movie includes numerous unexpected turns that explore various themes of greed and betrayal.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour
The highly acclaimed movie focuses on Chris Hemsworth's character, Tyler, a ruthless mercenary, who gets himself on the task of rescuing an Indian crime lord's teenage son from Bangladesh. His portrayal showcases him as the strongest and most intelligent warrior. The plot takes its turn when he arrives at the hideout and intensively takes the sequences to a gruesome bloodbath.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime and JioHotstar
Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Chris Cooper, Clive Owen, Brian Cox
This action-thriller features Matt Damon as Jason Bourne. The story follows Jason as he suffers from psychogenic amnesia. He is forced to enter the combat arena in order to reveal his true identity and how he has a mysterious connection with the CIA.
Where to watch: ZEE5 and Netflix
Cast: John Abraham, Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar
The synopsis of the movie focuses on the year 2012, in which an officer tries to unveil the truth about an explosion that happened within Delhi. However, the twists came when he was betrayed and his country abandoned him during his quest, and he fell in the crosshairs of Iran.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor
The movie revolves around a group of soldiers who have the power to heal themselves in times of need. They have taken a pledge to protect the world for centuries. Eventually, their abilities got exposed, which resulted in confronting the threat from the people who are seeking to replicate their power.
Where to watch: Netflix
Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters
Based on the book, the movie highlights the character of Ryan Gosling as Sierra Six, who is the CIA's most skilled mercenary. He accidentally uncovers the dark secret about the agency and gets on the task to flee a global manhunt led by his psychopathic former colleague Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Cast: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Abhishek Chauhan, Harsh Chhaya
The story centers around the hero named Amrit Rathod, played by Lakshya, who is a commando who gets into combat with a group of bandits who kept the train hostage along with his fiancé, and then the movie takes a turn to the violent scenes, which make the movie a must-watch.