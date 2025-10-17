Diwali is almost here and Bollywood fans have got their special Diwali gift courtesy MrBeast. The YouTube sensation recently shared a photo featuring the Khan trio- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. The three Bollywood superstars met MrBeast at a star-studded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, recently. The image has, predictably, left the internet in a tizzy.

MrBeast meets the Khan trio

Sharing the picture, MrBeast wrote in the caption, "Hey India, should we all do something together?" The caption grabbed the Internet's attention, fueling speculation about a possible collaboration of all four together. However, the actors or their teams haven't confirmed anything substantial yet.

MrBeast shared the image on Instagram Photograph: (Instagram)

The picture has already gone viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section expressing excitement.

A user wrote, "The world's most valuable frame." Another user wrote, "Three megastars of Bollywood with the world's biggest influencer MR Beast! Damn, it wasn't in my wish list of 2025."

One fan wrote, “Instagram Story of Mr.Beast with the 3 Khans !!!!!”

About the Khan bonding

If MrBeast does bring the three khans- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir together, it would be the first time that three actors would share screen together. They started their careers around the same time and have been the undisputed kings of the box office for decades. Salman has worked in films with SRK and Aamir; however, Aamir and SRK have never shared screen space. In recent times, the Khans made appearances at each other's events.

For example, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan appeared for the special screening of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's Nadaaniyan screening.