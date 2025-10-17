After the release of Stranger Things' Season 1, the show's star cast experienced overnight fame. While the world got to see the glitzy side, there was also a dark side that the young stars faced. One such shocking part Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp has shared, revealing how the media used to question him about his sexuality.

In an interview with Time, Schnapp, along with his Stranger Things co-stars Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, and Gaten Matarazzo, spoke about the show, growing up in the spotlight, and more.

Out of many topics, Schnapp went on to speak about the struggle he faced during press meets when the media constantly asked about his and his character Will Byers' sexuality.

“When I was younger, I was obviously very scared of talking about it,” he told Time. “They would pry and ask me, ‘Is he gay? Are you gay?’ I was 12, 13. I didn’t know what to say.”

When Noah Schnapp came out as Gay

While the question about his sexuality had been a topic of discussion, it wasn't until Season 4 that Schnapp's character Will was revealed to be gay and have feelings for his friend Mike, played by Wolfhard.

After Stranger Things season 4, Schnapp also came out as gay. In January 2023, the actor shared a TikTok video and wrote,''When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know'"

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," he captioned the clip, referring to his character.

