Two days after Kim Kardashian launched the boldest product under her shapewear brand Skims, it has sold out. On Tuesday, Kim’s brand launched a barely there thing covered in fake pubic hair, shocking almost everyone. Two days later, the product on the company’s website is already out of stock.

Kim, known to always raise eyebrows with public appearances, has completely outdone herself with this product, which seemed to have lapped up by many.

Described by Skims as “the Ultimate Bush,” the undergarment is priced at $32 apiece. It went on sale on October 14 and sold out within a day. Now there is a wait for the product and many seem to have signed up to get notified when the product is back in stock.

About the Ultimate Bush underwear

The thongs with faux hair come in 12 hair colours and textures, including “clay blonde straight,” “sienna ginger straight” and “cocoa black curly.”

The sheer thong is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X. Skims describes its newest product as its “most daring panty yet.”

Skims teased the product on Instagram with a grainy 1970s-style game show image in which a male host gestures to a sign that reads “Does the Carpet Match the Drapes?”

Three women stand on platforms next to the board- each holding a sign with a large question mark in front of their pubic areas.

“With this iconic new panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be,” read the description of the product on Skims' website.

Skims founder Kim Kardashian promoted the product on her Instagram story ahead of its launch. While she refrained from wearing and modelling, she did showcase the various styles and said, “How funny are these merkins, you guys? We have different colors, different hairs … this is insane. Skims, baby!”

Online backlash

The product has obviously raised eyebrows and garnered online backlash. Some social media have accussed Kardashian of commodifying the female body.

One X user wrote, “All jokes aside about the Skims Bush panties, it is disgusting to me to watch all parts of the female body become commodified to an extreme. For years, they told you to spend money on permanently altering your body just to sell you the very thing they told you to rid yourself of,” one X user wrote, while another added, “skims new bush panties can’t hurt me if they’re just a joke right? They’re just a joke … right?”

Others seemed to love the product. A TikTok user reportedly bought five different styles and wrote on the platform, “The KarJenners are iconic trendsetters. Will be wearing it with a white see-through gown to my employer’s year-end gala/party.”

Another wrote, she understood the thong’s appeal among women who have been through “chemo or who have alopecia.” She was quick to add that Kardashian may not have thought on the same lines.