/D4vd case update: Police seize surveillance footage from singer's former rental house

American singer and songwriter D4vd, whose life has come to a standstill after his name emerged in the death case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas. This comes after her dead body was found in a highly decomposed state in the singer's registered Tesla car. In the latest turn of events, a report of police seizing surveillance footage from his previous rental home is doing the rounds. Let's delve into to know more details.

Police get footage from the singer's former rental

According to a report by TMZ, cops seized all the footage from multiple security cameras at the house last month while executing a search warrant. Reportedly, the owner of the house, Malden Trifunovic, tells us the external cameras would show anyone who went in or out of the house.

As per the report, the owner of the house, Malden Trifunovic, has asked LAPD for a copy of the warrant and an itemised list of what was seized from the house but so far has not received any response. Moreover, he himself has hired a P. I have an investigator to look into Celeste's death.

Did you know D4vd transferred his properties to his mother?

According to a report by TMZ, the legal documents obtained showcase that the singer transferred the deeds to two Houston-area residences he owns under a trust to his mother.

Reportedly, he made changes on September 18 and September 22, and the 18th was the same day cops were called to one of his homes for a swatting incident. The report suggests that the caller, who was apparently using a device to mask their voice, falsely reported a shooting and a dead female victim.